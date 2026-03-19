Congress Condemns BJP's Social Media Crackdown

The Congress party has accused the BJP-led central government of launching a crackdown on social media platforms, including X, YouTube, and Instagram, by allegedly directing the closure of several accounts. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate described this as a threat to free speech and, consequently, to democracy itself.

During a recent press conference, Shrinate highlighted that various accounts critical of government policies have been suspended or blocked without sufficient explanation. She argued that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, dissenting opinions are being suppressed, with the government seeking to avoid accountability.

Shrinate also pointed out instances where content creators and media channels faced restrictive actions, mentioning a specific case where a YouTuber was detained for reporting an LPG cylinder shortage. She condemned these actions as a new trend of controlling digital platforms after influencing mainstream media, warning of its impact on democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)