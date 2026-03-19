Left Menu

Congress Condemns BJP's Social Media Crackdown

The Congress party criticized the BJP-led government's actions of allegedly closing multiple social media accounts, claiming it threatens democracy by limiting free speech. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the government of suppressing dissenting voices and controlling digital platforms by blocking or restricting accounts critical of government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:15 IST
Congress Condemns BJP's Social Media Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the BJP-led central government of launching a crackdown on social media platforms, including X, YouTube, and Instagram, by allegedly directing the closure of several accounts. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate described this as a threat to free speech and, consequently, to democracy itself.

During a recent press conference, Shrinate highlighted that various accounts critical of government policies have been suspended or blocked without sufficient explanation. She argued that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, dissenting opinions are being suppressed, with the government seeking to avoid accountability.

Shrinate also pointed out instances where content creators and media channels faced restrictive actions, mentioning a specific case where a YouTuber was detained for reporting an LPG cylinder shortage. She condemned these actions as a new trend of controlling digital platforms after influencing mainstream media, warning of its impact on democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026