Run with Soldiers: Jaipur Soldierathon 2026 Takes the City by Storm

The inaugural Jaipur Soldierathon 2026 drew more than 4,500 participants, including soldiers, veterans, and civilians, at Jaipur Military Station on Sunday. The marathon, aimed at promoting fitness and respect for the military, was flagged off by Mizoram Governor V K Singh, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh in attendance.

Participants ran under the theme 'Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers', endorsing solidarity with wounded soldiers. The race supported the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, raising awareness for soldiers with spinal injuries. Distinct categories were featured, such as a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km timed run, a five-km tribute run, and a three-km fun run.

A wide array of activities enriched the event, including Zumba and bhangra performances, Gatka martial arts, and Army band shows. Face painting and interactive photo booths catered to spectators, while cash prizes were awarded to winners in various race categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)