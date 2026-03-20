France Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Conflict

France has committed to doubling its humanitarian aid to Lebanon, allocating a total of 17 million euros to assist the country amidst its ongoing conflict with Israel. The announcement came from France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, via his social media channels during his recent visit to Beirut.

This initiative forms part of broader diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as tensions escalate in the region. The situation remains complex, with calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah considered impractical under current circumstances.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's special envoy for Lebanon, highlighted the challenges faced by the Lebanese government, particularly with Israel rejecting the possibility of direct talks with Beirut. The potential for civil unrest looms as Lebanon navigates this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)