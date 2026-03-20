Left Menu

France Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Conflict

France plans to double its humanitarian aid to Lebanon to 17 million euros in response to the ongoing conflict with Israel. This announcement was made by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during his visit to Beirut. While France seeks a ceasefire, challenges remain due to tensions involving Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:48 IST
France Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has committed to doubling its humanitarian aid to Lebanon, allocating a total of 17 million euros to assist the country amidst its ongoing conflict with Israel. The announcement came from France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, via his social media channels during his recent visit to Beirut.

This initiative forms part of broader diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as tensions escalate in the region. The situation remains complex, with calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah considered impractical under current circumstances.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's special envoy for Lebanon, highlighted the challenges faced by the Lebanese government, particularly with Israel rejecting the possibility of direct talks with Beirut. The potential for civil unrest looms as Lebanon navigates this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026