China Advocates Peace in Middle East Amid Global Concerns

China has appealed for the cessation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing its potential adverse impact on global energy, shipping, and trade sectors.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, expressed concerns over escalating tensions and highlighted historical lessons about the futility of armed conflict.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged strategic cooperation with France to prevent further involvement of other nations, emphasizing the need for peace to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)