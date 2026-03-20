China Advocates Peace in Middle East Amid Global Concerns
China calls for an end to the Middle East war, citing risks to global energy, trade, and stability. The ongoing conflict could harm China's economy by increasing energy costs and affecting the Belt and Road initiative. Beijing seeks strategic coordination with France and other countries to de-escalate tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:11 IST
China has appealed for the cessation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing its potential adverse impact on global energy, shipping, and trade sectors.
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, expressed concerns over escalating tensions and highlighted historical lessons about the futility of armed conflict.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged strategic cooperation with France to prevent further involvement of other nations, emphasizing the need for peace to ensure regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- energy
- global trade
- conflict
- Belt and Road
- UN Security Council
- France
- peace
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