US Bolsters Military Presence in Middle East

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East by deploying three more warships and about 2,500 Marines, according to a US official. The USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and two other vessels have departed San Diego for the region.

The deployment includes the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of roughly 2,500 Marines. Two additional US officials confirmed the movement of the ships but refrained from disclosing their precise destination due to the confidential nature of military operations.

The decision underscores heightened military activities in the Middle East by the US, as tensions persist in the region. This move reflects an ongoing strategy to assert military readiness amid uncertain scenarios. All three officials requested anonymity when discussing these sensitive operational details.

(With inputs from agencies.)