Left Menu

US Bolsters Military Presence in Middle East

The US military has announced the deployment of three additional warships and approximately 2,500 Marines to the Middle East. The USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, have left San Diego to reinforce US presence in the region amidst unspecified sensitive operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:28 IST
US Bolsters Military Presence in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East by deploying three more warships and about 2,500 Marines, according to a US official. The USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and two other vessels have departed San Diego for the region.

The deployment includes the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of roughly 2,500 Marines. Two additional US officials confirmed the movement of the ships but refrained from disclosing their precise destination due to the confidential nature of military operations.

The decision underscores heightened military activities in the Middle East by the US, as tensions persist in the region. This move reflects an ongoing strategy to assert military readiness amid uncertain scenarios. All three officials requested anonymity when discussing these sensitive operational details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026