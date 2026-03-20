US Troop Surge: Marines and Sailors Head for the Middle East

The United States military is enhancing its presence in the Middle East with the deployment of thousands more Marines and sailors, according to information provided by three U.S. officials on Friday. These deployments include the USS Boxer and its accompanying Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside a secondary warship.

This movement aligns with earlier reports suggesting that President Donald Trump's administration is contemplating a broader deployment of U.S troops to reinforce operations in the Middle East. Although Trump mentioned on Thursday that no new troops were being placed 'anywhere' at the moment, he also hinted at maintaining a level of strategic secrecy regarding military locations.

While the precise role of these newly deployed forces remains unspecified, one official disclosed that these troops are departing from the U.S. West Coast approximately three weeks ahead of their original schedule. As of now, both the White House and the Pentagon have refrained from making any public comments on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)