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Diplomatic Dialogues: Sharif's West Asia Peace Mission

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in telephonic conversations with leaders of Malaysia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan to discuss hostilities in West Asia and emphasize the importance of diplomacy. The talks focused on fostering peace through dialogue and maintaining bilateral relations. Calls with Turkiye and Jordan leaders also highlighted these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:36 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Sharif's West Asia Peace Mission
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of diplomatic moves, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been reaching out to global leaders to address the escalating tensions in West Asia. On Friday, Sharif engaged in telephonic discussions with the leaders of Malaysia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, stressing the urgency of dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

These talks come on the heels of similar conversations held with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Abdullah II of Jordan. The discussions have revolved around the hostilities affecting Iran and the Gulf region, with all leaders expressing a united front for peace solutions.

During his conversation with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the momentum in bilateral relations and agreed on continued efforts to advance peace. Similar sentiments were shared with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with a strong focus on de-escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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