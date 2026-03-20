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Cuba Stands Firm: No Negotiation on Political Front

Cuban officials have declared that neither the nation's political system nor the term of President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be open to negotiation in discussions with the U.S., as corroborated by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio amidst ongoing economic challenges and external pressures from the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:38 IST
Cuba Stands Firm: No Negotiation on Political Front
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Cuba has firmly declared its political system and the tenure of President Miguel Diaz-Canel as non-negotiable in anticipated discussions with the United States. This statement came from Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio during a press conference on Friday.

Amidst U.S.-imposed oil sanctions exacerbating Cuba's economic struggles, the country acknowledged it had initiated discussions with U.S. officials. However, de Cossio categorically asserted both the political integrity of Cuba and its officials' positions would resist external pressures.

Reports have indicated that the Trump administration might be pushing for Diaz-Canel's early exit, despite having two years left in his presidential term and five as the Communist Party leader, a move Cuba appears to resist staunchly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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