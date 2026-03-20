Ramesh Chennithala Defends UDF's Stance and Addresses Party Defectations
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasized that former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran was disrespected by the Left, denying any prior UDF deal with him. He spoke on the strong anti-incumbency sentiment and addressed the issue of party leaders defecting due to denied election seats, urging commitment to party loyalty.
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Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala openly criticized the Left for their treatment of former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, dismissing accusations of any pre-existing arrangements with the UDF.
Chennithala highlighted a wave of dissatisfaction among the public against the decade-long Communist rule, asserting that UDF's support for Sudhakaran was an embodiment of backing individuals with integrity.
He addressed concerns regarding leaders defecting to the BJP over seat denial, stressing the importance of loyalty to the party and assuring that grievances, particularly concerning seat allocation, would be addressed once in power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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