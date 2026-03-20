Left Menu

Ramesh Chennithala Defends UDF's Stance and Addresses Party Defectations

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasized that former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran was disrespected by the Left, denying any prior UDF deal with him. He spoke on the strong anti-incumbency sentiment and addressed the issue of party leaders defecting due to denied election seats, urging commitment to party loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:26 IST
Ramesh Chennithala Defends UDF's Stance and Addresses Party Defectations
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala openly criticized the Left for their treatment of former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, dismissing accusations of any pre-existing arrangements with the UDF.

Chennithala highlighted a wave of dissatisfaction among the public against the decade-long Communist rule, asserting that UDF's support for Sudhakaran was an embodiment of backing individuals with integrity.

He addressed concerns regarding leaders defecting to the BJP over seat denial, stressing the importance of loyalty to the party and assuring that grievances, particularly concerning seat allocation, would be addressed once in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026