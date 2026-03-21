Lift Tragedy Sparks Political Storm Amid Kolkata Elections

An alleged elevator accident at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College has resulted in the tragic death of a man in his early 40s, prompting a political uproar. The mishap, coinciding with approaching Assembly elections, has led to accusations from the opposition BJP against the state's ruling party.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari labeled the incident as a 'murder' and pointed fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and health officials. He claimed to have evidence suggesting deliberate negligence, calling for a murder investigation. The victim's family also charged that the lift was under maintenance without proper security measures.

The hospital claims the man was rescued with injuries and later succumbed. Post-mortem results revealed 'polytrauma,' sparking further controversy. Hospital officials admitted possible lapses, and an investigation by the homicide section of the Detective Department is underway. The BJP continues to criticize the state government's healthcare management.

(With inputs from agencies.)