Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Central Government Amid LPG Supply Concerns

In light of ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting LPG supplies in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Central government. Banerjee accused the government of planning to raise fuel prices, alleging they've "sold the country," compared to the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh when gas cylinders cost approximately Rs 400, now risen to Rs 1100.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reports a significant decline in panic buying, with 55 lakh bookings recorded on Thursday. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma reassured that LPG supply is stable with no shortages, emphasizing an improvement in the crisis. Despite ease in panic, LPG concerns persist, as more consumers shift to piped gas.

Authorities have reinforced monitoring, conducting 4,500 countrywide raids and setting up control rooms in 32 states to combat irregularities. Appeals have been made to follow proper delivery protocols. With no rise in normal fuel prices, industrial diesel prices surged by 25%, while logistical relief measures have been introduced by the Shipping Ministry to support supply resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)