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Mamata Banerjee Alleges Unofficial President's Rule in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee accused the central government and the Election Commission of imposing conditions akin to President's Rule in West Bengal. She alleged that voter deletions, bureaucratic reshuffles, and NRC exercises are part of a plan to favor the BJP. Banerjee warned these actions could destabilize governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:34 IST
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Unofficial President's Rule in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of implementing an unofficial President's Rule in her state. Speaking at a press conference, she alleged that plans for voter deletions and bureaucratic reshuffles are intended to tilt the electoral scale towards the BJP.

Banerjee further claimed that the Election Commission is acting in conjunction with the Centre. She said large-scale voter deletions could occur under the guise of NRC and Census, particularly impacting minority communities and certain Hindu groups.

The controversy comes as reports emerged of senior bureaucrats and police officers being transferred out of the state. Banerjee warned such actions could disrupt essential services, alleging that the BJP aims to redraw West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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