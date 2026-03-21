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Star Power in Politics: Sudheer Karamana's Leap into Electoral Battleground

Actor Sudheer Karamana, alongside three others, has been announced as an independent candidate by the LDF for the upcoming Assembly election. The decision followed disqualification issues with a prior candidate. Karamana, emphasizing his local connection and societal commitment, seeks broad voter support in his political debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:44 IST
Star Power in Politics: Sudheer Karamana's Leap into Electoral Battleground
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  • India

In an unexpected political move, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced actor Sudheer Karamana as one of its independent candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election. The announcement, made on Saturday, positions Karamana alongside rival leaders from the Communist Marxist Party and UDF, as well as a BJP contender.

The decision to field Karamana was made after the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) failed to nominate a candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, following the disqualification of its leader Antony Raju. Karamana expressed his intimate understanding of the local populace and issues, leveraging his stature and familiarity to garner wide support.

In addition to Karamana, the LDF presented three further independent contenders: Shanavas Padhoor, C P Musthafa, and Mohammad Sameer. The actor, while acknowledging the limited number of performers entering politics, sees his candidacy as both a societal service and an expansion into public life, aligned with the LDF's theme of continuity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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