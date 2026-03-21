Star Power in Politics: Sudheer Karamana's Leap into Electoral Battleground

In an unexpected political move, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced actor Sudheer Karamana as one of its independent candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election. The announcement, made on Saturday, positions Karamana alongside rival leaders from the Communist Marxist Party and UDF, as well as a BJP contender.

The decision to field Karamana was made after the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) failed to nominate a candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, following the disqualification of its leader Antony Raju. Karamana expressed his intimate understanding of the local populace and issues, leveraging his stature and familiarity to garner wide support.

In addition to Karamana, the LDF presented three further independent contenders: Shanavas Padhoor, C P Musthafa, and Mohammad Sameer. The actor, while acknowledging the limited number of performers entering politics, sees his candidacy as both a societal service and an expansion into public life, aligned with the LDF's theme of continuity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)