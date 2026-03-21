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Actor Sudheer Karamana Steps Into Political Spotlight in Thiruvananthapuram

LDF fields actor Sudheer Karamana as an independent candidate for Thiruvananthapuram in the upcoming Assembly election. Facing off against CMP and BJP opponents, Karamana, a local, eyes this political venture as an extension of his public service. The decision follows JKC's inability to present a candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:08 IST
Actor Sudheer Karamana Steps Into Political Spotlight in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday nominated actor Sudheer Karamana as its independent candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the Assembly election. Karamana, who is aligned with Left ideologies, will contend against CMP and UDF leader C P John and BJP's candidate Karamana Jayan.

Previously, LDF allies including the CPI(M) had revealed their candidates for the April 9 poll. However, the candidate for Thiruvananthapuram remained undecided as the seat had been allocated to the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC). JKC incumbent Antony Raju faced disqualification after his conviction in a case of evidence tampering, leaving the party unable to field another candidate.

In an interaction with the media, Karamana expressed his resolve to work for the people of Thiruvananthapuram, leveraging his local roots and understanding of community issues. He urged support from all demographics and articulated his political journey as a continuation of his service-driven career, which includes roles as an actor and teacher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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