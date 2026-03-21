Delhi's Future: Rekha Gupta and PM Modi's Visionary Dialogue

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the future development of the national capital. Discussions centered on infrastructure enhancement and a strong commitment to the aspirations of Delhi's residents.

Chief Minister Gupta expressed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and unwavering support. She highlighted Modi's special affection for Delhi, which she believes injects fresh energy and inspiration into governance efforts.

During this vital meeting, both leaders reiterated their dedication to taking Delhi to new heights of progress, prosperity, and good governance. Gupta thanked Modi for his continuous guidance and precious time, emphasizing the collective goal of elevating Delhi's standing in terms of development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)