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The Indian Secular Front's Bold Move: Contesting 33 Seats in West Bengal

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) plans to contest 33 seats in West Bengal's elections, despite incomplete seat-sharing talks with the Left Front. ISF MLA Nawsad Siddiqui confirmed candidates would be fielded in four contentious constituencies, expressing hope for consensus before nominations. Elections occur over two phases in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:23 IST
The Indian Secular Front's Bold Move: Contesting 33 Seats in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) has made a strategic decision to vie for 33 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, displaying resolve amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Left Front.

ISF MLA Nawsad Siddiqui revealed that while an agreement has been reached on 29 seats with the CPI(M)-led Left Front, the party is set to field candidates in the four contested constituencies of Nandigram, Panskura Paschim, Bhagabangola, and Murarai.

Siddiqui remains hopeful that the Left Front will not place candidates in these areas, aiming for a consensus before the nomination deadline. West Bengal's multi-phase elections commence on April 23, with results anticipated on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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