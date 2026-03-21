The Indian Secular Front's Bold Move: Contesting 33 Seats in West Bengal

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) has made a strategic decision to vie for 33 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, displaying resolve amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Left Front.

ISF MLA Nawsad Siddiqui revealed that while an agreement has been reached on 29 seats with the CPI(M)-led Left Front, the party is set to field candidates in the four contested constituencies of Nandigram, Panskura Paschim, Bhagabangola, and Murarai.

Siddiqui remains hopeful that the Left Front will not place candidates in these areas, aiming for a consensus before the nomination deadline. West Bengal's multi-phase elections commence on April 23, with results anticipated on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)