Cross-Voting Controversy: BJD Suspends Six MLAs
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suspended six MLAs for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. The decision, by party chief Naveen Patnaik, followed unsatisfactory replies to a show-cause notice. The suspensions underscore internal party tensions as the BJP gains an unexpected electoral advantage.
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In a decisive move, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has suspended six of its MLAs for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, stirring political ripples across the state.
Party chief Naveen Patnaik made the announcement after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, expressing dissatisfaction over the responses to a show-cause notice issued on March 17. The MLAs - Chakramani Kanhar, Naba Kishor Mallick, Souvic Biswal, Subasini Jena, Ramakanta Bhoi, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy - had failed to convince the leadership with their explanations.
The fallout from this decision could have far-reaching implications as the BJP, capitalizing on the situation, managed to secure more seats than anticipated with the help of 11 additional votes, eight of which came from BJD legislators, highlighting fractures within the opposition party.
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