Elon Musk Steps In: TSA Paychecks Covered Amid Government Stalemate

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Saturday his commitment to cover the salaries of U.S. Transportation Security Administration officers caught in a prolonged funding battle. With the Department of Homeland Security's budget negotiations stalled, TSA staff face a second unpaid work period in six months.

This funding impasse has resulted in extended airport security wait times and potential staffing shortages, as TSA officers are pressured to work without pay. Despite efforts from airports to support their staff through food drives and donations, concerns grow over potential absenteeism at airports nationwide.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has reported bipartisan negotiations have narrowed disputes over DHS funding, but no agreement has been reached. In previous government shutdowns, wealthy donors, including Musk, have stepped in to alleviate financial hardships for federal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)