BJD MLAs Face Show Cause Notice Over Cross-Voting Drama
Six BJD MLAs received a show cause notice for voting against their party in the Rajya Sabha election. The party's disciplinary committee is taking serious action against this behavior, potentially leading to membership termination. This situation has sparked a legal dispute involving party law and the Indian Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, six BJD MLAs have been issued a show cause notice for casting their votes for a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.
The Chief Whip of BJD, Pramila Mallick, demanded an explanation for their deviation from the party line. However, one of the legislators, Tripathy, described the notice as illegal and contrary to election laws, prompting threats of legal action.
This situation has generated tension within the BJD, with a disciplinary committee preparing to recommend measures to address what they argue is a breach of party loyalty. Meanwhile, the BJD has suspended ten affiliated youth and student leaders over alleged anti-party actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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