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Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Defence: A Call to Protect Bengal's Democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a vehement critique against the BJP-led Central government, accusing them of undermining democratic rights through disputed voter roll revisions. Speaking at an Eid gathering, Banerjee framed the forthcoming state elections as a pivotal battle to safeguard voting rights and Bengal's social unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:01 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Defence: A Call to Protect Bengal's Democracy
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of eroding voting rights via the SIR process. She condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an infiltrator, asserting the upcoming assembly elections will defend democratic rights and Bengal's diverse social fabric.

Banerjee's comments come amid political friction over the Election Commission's voter list revisions, which the TMC says has unfairly removed legitimate voters, particularly from minority areas.

With state elections looming, Banerjee accused the BJP of exploiting institutional processes for political gain, rallying against illegal immigration rhetoric used by the opposition as part of its campaign material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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