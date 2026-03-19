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Kejriwal and Mamata: A United Stand for Democracy

Arvind Kejriwal supports Mamata Banerjee's battle to protect democracy in West Bengal, accusing the BJP of manipulating the Election Commission. Drawing parallels with Delhi's previous elections, Kejriwal claims the BJP uses deceit to win elections, while Banerjee denounces political interference and systematic politicization by the EC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:11 IST
Kejriwal and Mamata: A United Stand for Democracy
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In a show of solidarity, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's fight for democratic integrity, accusing the BJP of using the Election Commission as a tool to secure electoral victories. Drawing from his own experience, Kejriwal likened the current situation in West Bengal to the controversial Delhi elections last year.

Kejriwal condemned the alleged manipulation of the voter list, claiming the BJP was given free rein during Delhi's elections, leading to AAP's defeat. He asserted that the BJP's tactics are aimed at undermining democracy, noting that similar scenarios are unfolding in West Bengal ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, has expressed concern over what she considers political interference by the EC, following the abrupt removal of key state officials. With assembly polls approaching, both leaders stand united, voicing their opposition to what they see as systemic political manoeuvring by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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