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A Somber Visit: Vice President's Condolences to Sunetra Pawar

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to offer condolences for the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar. Ajit, the former NCP president, died in an air crash. Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, joined the vice president in paying their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:10 IST
A Somber Visit: Vice President's Condolences to Sunetra Pawar
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid a solemn visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to express condolences for the tragic loss of her husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in an unfortunate air crash.

The late Ajit Pawar, respected former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was remembered fondly by his peers and political leaders.

Senior NCP figures, including Praful Patel, gathered to join Vice President Radhakrishnan in paying tribute to Ajit's lasting legacy and contributions to Maharashtra and Indian politics.

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