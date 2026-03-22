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Kerala Assembly Polls: Unholy Nexus Allegations

Senior RSP leader N K Premachandran accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of forming an electoral alliance with the BJP. He claims this nexus affects over 30 constituencies but believes the opposition UDF will eventually triumph. Premachandran highlighted governance failures and public dissatisfaction under the current LDF government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST
Kerala Assembly Polls: Unholy Nexus Allegations
N K Premachandran
  • Country:
  • India

As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, senior RSP leader N K Premachandran has leveled serious allegations against the ruling CPI(M), accusing them of forming an electoral agreement with the BJP in more than 30 constituencies. Premachandran, an outspoken critic of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration, believes the UDF can overcome this 'unholy nexus' and secure victory.

Premachandran has pointed to a decade of governance failures by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) across various sectors, including health, education, finance, and industry. He claims that public sentiment is turning against the government, and the UDF is campaigning with a focus on development and welfare policies to regain voter confidence.

In addition to critiquing the LDF's alleged corruption and financial misconduct, Premachandran argues that the CPI(M) has veered towards right-wing policies. He suggests this shift might lead to electoral losses similar to those experienced by the Communist parties in West Bengal and Tripura. Despite internal Congress challenges, Premachandran remains confident in the UDF's strategy and prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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