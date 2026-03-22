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Defending the Skies: Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strike

Russian air defences successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone attack in Ufa, Bashkortostan region. The drones were shot down near the city's oil refineries. A brief fire was triggered by debris at a construction site. Bashkortostan, frequently targeted, is located 1,400 km from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:52 IST
Defending the Skies: Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strike
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  • Russia

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Ufa in the Bashkortostan region, as reported by regional governor Radiy Khabirov. The drones were reportedly shot down in proximity to the city's oil refineries, although the specific facilities were not identified.

The downed drones resulted in debris that ignited a brief fire at a building under construction within one of Ufa's districts. The incident marks another instance in which Bashkortostan, situated in the Ural Mountains, has been targeted amidst the ongoing conflict.

Geographically distant from the frontline, Ufa—Bashkortostan's capital—lies approximately 1,400 km (870 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, yet continues to be within the strategic scope of Ukrainian drone campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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