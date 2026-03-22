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Key Battles in France’s Municipal Elections: A Major Test Before 2027

French voters are heading back to the polls for the second round of municipal elections, a critical test of political forces ahead of the 2027 presidential race. Major cities like Paris, Marseille, and Lyon are hotspots of contention, with the far right making significant attempts to gain ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:36 IST
Key Battles in France’s Municipal Elections: A Major Test Before 2027
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  • France

French citizens return to polls on Sunday for the final phase of municipal elections across more than 1,500 communes. This vote is pivotal in gauging the balance of power within France's local political landscape as the stage begins to set for the 2027 presidential election.

The elections will assess whether the far right can convert its national momentum into control over major urban centers, a challenge it has faced historically. Key electoral battles are particularly intense in major cities, following a first round that left the traditional left and right neck-and-neck, with the far right strongly positioned in several urban contests.

Notable races include Paris, Marseille, and Lyon. Paris sees a heated three-way contest with Emmanuel Grégoire leading a united left and green list. In Marseille, incumbent Mayor Benoît Payan narrowly leads against far-right candidate Franck Allisio. Meanwhile, Lyon showcases a direct duel between ecologist incumbent Grégory Doucet and centrist Jean-Michel Aulas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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