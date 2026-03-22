Global Conflicts and Political Unrest: A Risky Landscape

Japan is contemplating deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz if a complete ceasefire is achieved amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, according to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Political turmoil also rocked the Czech Republic, as tens of thousands protested against government policies under Prime Minister Andrej Babis, marking the nation's largest demonstration since 2019.

Meanwhile, Slovakia faced a close electoral battle between liberal forces and the populist right, with neither side expected to secure a parliamentary majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)