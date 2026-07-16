Leadership Shake-Up in Ukraine: Zelenskiy Appoints New Prime Minister Amid War Struggles

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy endorsed Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, as Ukraine's new prime minister, emphasizing readiness for winter amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The change follows the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and potential defense leadership shifts, intensifying debate amid military challenges and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 01:11 IST
Leadership Shake-Up in Ukraine: Zelenskiy Appoints New Prime Minister Amid War Struggles
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a pivotal move amid its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has endorsed Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of the state energy company Naftogaz, as Ukraine's new prime minister. This development comes after the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Zelenskiy has emphasized that Koretskyi is the most prepared candidate to guide Ukraine through the forthcoming winter pressures. In a further government shuffle, the focus remains on whether Zelenskiy will retain Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister amid doubts and parliamentary discussions on leadership efficacy.

Lawmaker concerns have been raised about these changes, including Fedorov's potential replacement impacting military reforms and Ukraine's tactical responses to Russian advances. The moves coincide with a time of heightened tension and strategic initiatives on Ukraine's eastern front.

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