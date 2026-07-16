The Trump administration is contemplating the release of classified intelligence regarding China's possible interference in U.S. elections. While the details remain unclear, sources suggest the information could mislead the public and incorrectly imply successful interference.

Former intelligence analysts have dissented, claiming China had the ability to influence elections, though no vote manipulation in 2020 was found. The decision to declassify this intelligence is under debate amid concerns about exposing sensitive sources and methods.

As the White House prepares for Trump's speech, expectations rise for revelations about vulnerabilities in voting systems, highlighting the tension between federal control and state administration of elections.