Canada Joins Global Combat Air Programme as Observer

Canada has signed on as an observer to the Global Combat Air Programme, a high-profile initiative led by Japan, Britain, and Italy aimed at developing a next-generation fighter jet by 2035. This information comes from a senior Canadian-based source with direct knowledge of the deal.

A formal announcement is expected at the Farnborough International Airshow next week, sources indicate. While Canadian involvement is currently at the observer level, which requires no financial commitments, opportunities for further engagement remain open.

This strategic move aligns with Canada's efforts to diversify its defense spending beyond the United States and increase collaboration with European countries, reflecting a broad shift in defense policy. The GCAP venture is one of two prominent Western fighter programs, alongside the U.S. Air Force's initiative.