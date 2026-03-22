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Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Central Government's Foreign Policy Amid Global Challenges

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, questioning its achievements despite a long public service record. He highlighted issues such as a lack of tangible improvements, a failed foreign policy, and deteriorating relations with former allies, pointing to recent tensions involving the US and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:40 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Central Government's Foreign Policy Amid Global Challenges
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has expressed skepticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lengthy public service record, challenging the current government's accomplishments compared to its number of days in office.

Yadav questioned key areas such as the Happiness Index, per capita income, and global standings on corruption and unemployment, emphasizing a lack of progress under the current administration.

He criticized the government's foreign policy, particularly concerning strained relations with countries like Iran and a perceived overreliance on foreign powers for defense support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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