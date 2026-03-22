Astrologer's Fall: Allegations of Black Magic and Corruption Unveiled

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Maharashtra continues its probe into serious allegations against Ashok Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer turned self-styled astrologer. Kharat faces accusations of rape, human sacrifice, and black magic, with the investigation revealing potential influential ties with political leaders and illicit land transactions in the Nashik district.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the SIT has questioned several individuals connected to Kharat, including Pramod Gadakh, the caretaker priest of Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple, and a watchman. On Saturday, Neeraj Jadhav, a staffer at Kharat's office, underwent extensive interrogation. Evidence seized includes CCTV DVRs from Kharat's properties in Mirgaon and Nashik.

In a significant move, the state government revoked a 2020 resolution allowing Kharat's trust to use water from the Darna Dam, amidst allegations of misuse for personal gain. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister assured a thorough investigation, promising accountability as the case attracts widespread public and political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)