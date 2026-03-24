Heptathlete Swapna Barman in Court Battle Over Railway Resignation
Heptathlete Swapna Barman has sought a court directive to hasten her resignation acceptance from Northeast Frontier Railway. Barman, an Arjuna awardee, faces disciplinary actions for joining a political party and needs resignation to contest in the West Bengal elections as a TMC candidate.
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Arjuna awardee and renowned heptathlete Swapna Barman has approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking intervention for the speedy acceptance of her resignation from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). As the newly announced TMC candidate for the West Bengal assembly elections, Barman faces disciplinary proceedings by the railway for her political affiliations.
Her lawyer presented the case before Justice Gaurang Kanth at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, highlighting that the international athlete's resignation, submitted on March 16, remains unaccepted. The disciplinary action stems from Barman attending a press conference of the ruling party in Kolkata on February 27, which later announced her candidacy for the Rajganj assembly constituency.
The NFR's legal representation indicated that Barman would need to accept certain terms, including relinquishing pension rights, for her resignation to be processed. The court, considering both sides, scheduled the next hearing for March 27, as Barman aims to secure her candidacy in the upcoming elections without hindrance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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