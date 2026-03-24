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Bolsonaro's Return to House Arrest Sparks New Developments

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been placed back under house arrest by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes due to health concerns. Bolsonaro, serving a 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot, will remain under house arrest for an initial 90 days, subject to reassessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:44 IST
Bolsonaro's Return to House Arrest Sparks New Developments

In a significant legal development, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ruled to place former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest on medical grounds. The decision, announced Tuesday, signals a temporary shift in the former leader's incarceration arrangements.

Bolsonaro, aged 71, has been serving a 27-year sentence since last November for allegedly plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential race to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Initially set for a 90-day period, the house arrest arrangement will be reviewed for continuity, potentially involving a further medical evaluation.

The judgment by Justice Moraes comes in the wake of Bolsonaro's recent hospitalization due to severe pneumonia, which saw him admitted to the intensive care unit in Brasília. Lawyers for Bolsonaro, who led the nation from 2019 to 2022, have persistently campaigned for his release under "humanitarian house arrest" prior to this ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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