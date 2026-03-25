Left Menu

Meta Found Guilty in New Mexico: A Landmark Social Media Verdict

A New Mexico jury found Meta Platforms guilty of violating state consumer protection laws, ordering the company to pay $375 million in penalties for misleading users about the safety of its platforms and enabling child exploitation. The case highlights broader issues of youth mental health related to social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:52 IST
Meta Found Guilty in New Mexico: A Landmark Social Media Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms suffered a major legal setback Tuesday when a New Mexico jury found the tech giant violated state consumer protection laws. Meta was ordered to pay $375 million after being accused of misleading the public about the safety of its social media platforms and enabling child exploitation.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, accused Meta of allowing predators to freely access underage users, citing a wider problem of youth mental health issues tied to social media. The jury's decision is the first of its kind, as it challenges Meta's impact on young individuals' mental well-being.

Meta, which plans to appeal the verdict, maintains that it has consistently strived to foster safety on its platforms. The ruling could open a floodgate of further legal challenges against the company, as it faces tens of billions in potential damages from other lawsuits nationwide addressing similar concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026