Meta Found Guilty in New Mexico: A Landmark Social Media Verdict

Meta Platforms suffered a major legal setback Tuesday when a New Mexico jury found the tech giant violated state consumer protection laws. Meta was ordered to pay $375 million after being accused of misleading the public about the safety of its social media platforms and enabling child exploitation.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, accused Meta of allowing predators to freely access underage users, citing a wider problem of youth mental health issues tied to social media. The jury's decision is the first of its kind, as it challenges Meta's impact on young individuals' mental well-being.

Meta, which plans to appeal the verdict, maintains that it has consistently strived to foster safety on its platforms. The ruling could open a floodgate of further legal challenges against the company, as it faces tens of billions in potential damages from other lawsuits nationwide addressing similar concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)