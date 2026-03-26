Controversial Comments Stir Political Debate: Gehlot Criticizes Jaishankar
Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for using the term 'dalaal' during a discussion on the West Asia crisis, calling it inappropriate. Gehlot also questioned US President Trump's behavior towards Modi and cited historical context regarding Pakistan's role in regional conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has taken aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his controversial language during an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis.
Gehlot described Jaishankar's use of the term 'dalaal' as inappropriate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic language in global discussions.
The senior Congress leader also expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's unpredictable behavior towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted past conflicts involving Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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