Controversial Comments Stir Political Debate: Gehlot Criticizes Jaishankar

Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has taken aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his controversial language during an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis.

Gehlot described Jaishankar's use of the term 'dalaal' as inappropriate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic language in global discussions.

The senior Congress leader also expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's unpredictable behavior towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted past conflicts involving Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)