From Rap Battles to Ballots: Balen Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepalese Politics

Balen Shah, Nepal's youngest elected prime minister, made waves with a distinctive campaign approach that captivated voters nationwide.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, under Balen's leadership, secured a remarkable 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. Balen, once a rapper, employed brief, conversational speeches, resonating deeply with voters.

Without typical political rhetoric or promises, Balen's sincere discussions on local issues and his rejection of vote-seeking tactics distinguished him. His campaign blended personal charm with cultural touchpoints, crossing linguistic regions, and ultimately securing a mandate for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)