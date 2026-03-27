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From Rap Battles to Ballots: Balen Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepalese Politics

Balendra Shah, known as Balen, has transitioned from a rapper to becoming Nepal's youngest elected prime minister. Leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Balen's unique campaign style, marked by casual and concise speeches, earned significant support and a majority in the House of Representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:41 IST
From Rap Battles to Ballots: Balen Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepalese Politics
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balen Shah, Nepal's youngest elected prime minister, made waves with a distinctive campaign approach that captivated voters nationwide.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, under Balen's leadership, secured a remarkable 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. Balen, once a rapper, employed brief, conversational speeches, resonating deeply with voters.

Without typical political rhetoric or promises, Balen's sincere discussions on local issues and his rejection of vote-seeking tactics distinguished him. His campaign blended personal charm with cultural touchpoints, crossing linguistic regions, and ultimately securing a mandate for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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