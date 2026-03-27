Actress Ranjana Nachiyar Faces Cyber Bullying Post-DMK Switch

Amid political maneuvering, actress Ranjana Nachiyar announced on Friday her switch to DMK from Vijay-led TVK. However, the move came with backlash as she alleged cyber bullying by TVK's virtual warriors.

Ranjana claimed the online attacks included character assassination and abuse, which prompted her to lodge a complaint with the police. She also criticized Vijay for not addressing the troubling behavior of his supporters.

'I was regarded as their elder sister within TVK, but now I am subjected to attacks,' she told reporters. Ranjana insists that Vijay must take responsibility and condemn the actions of TVK members.