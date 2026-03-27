Left Menu

Actress Ranjana Nachiyar Faces Cyber Bullying Post-DMK Switch

Actress Ranjana Nachiyar, recently joined DMK, has accused Vijay-led TVK's virtual warriors of cyber bullying following her switch. She criticized Vijay for failing to control his party supporters, who allegedly character-assassinated and abused her, prompting her to file a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:04 IST
Actress Ranjana Nachiyar Faces Cyber Bullying Post-DMK Switch
Ranjana Nachiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political maneuvering, actress Ranjana Nachiyar announced on Friday her switch to DMK from Vijay-led TVK. However, the move came with backlash as she alleged cyber bullying by TVK's virtual warriors.

Ranjana claimed the online attacks included character assassination and abuse, which prompted her to lodge a complaint with the police. She also criticized Vijay for not addressing the troubling behavior of his supporters.

'I was regarded as their elder sister within TVK, but now I am subjected to attacks,' she told reporters. Ranjana insists that Vijay must take responsibility and condemn the actions of TVK members.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

 India
2
SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

 Global
3
Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

 Global
4
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026