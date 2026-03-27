Iran-linked Hackers Breach FBI Director's Email in High-Stakes Cyber Op

On Friday, a group of hackers linked to Iran, known as the Handala Hack Team, claimed they had accessed the personal email inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel. They have published various photographs and documents related to Patel online, declaring him another victim in their list of successful hacks.

The Justice Department confirmed the breach, stating the material appeared authentic, while the FBI remained unresponsive. Handala, believed to be a facade for Iranian governmental cyber units, previously targeted Michigan-based medical provider Stryker, deleting extensive company data.

With escalating cyber operations coinciding with rising conflicts, Handala has also leaked data from defense giant Lockheed Martin employees in the Middle East. Experts suggest these actions aim to compromise U.S. officials' sense of security amidst Iran's broader strategic cyber efforts.