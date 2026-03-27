U.S. Small Business Administration Offers New Support to Farmers

The United States Small Business Administration announced new loan guarantees targeting farmers and food suppliers, in a press statement made by President Donald Trump on Friday. These actions are a part of a broader initiative designed to aid agricultural communities across the nation.

President Trump further revealed proposals for revising renewable fuel standards, signaling his administration's commitment to the agricultural sector's sustainability. His government aims to shore up support for farmers who have faced economic challenges.

Additionally, the President expressed his intention to urge major equipment manufacturers like John Deere and Caterpillar to lower the costs of tractors and other farming equipment. Trump promised to lobby Congress for further legislative support to provide relief to the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)