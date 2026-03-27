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Delhi Assembly Drama: Opposition Walkout During Crucial Budget Talks

Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh criticized the Opposition for missing key proceedings during the Budget session, citing attempts to avoid discussing sensitive issues. He highlighted the significant budget allocations for health and transport sectors aimed at enhancing public infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:09 IST
Delhi Assembly Drama: Opposition Walkout During Crucial Budget Talks
Pankaj Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has accused the Opposition of deliberately avoiding crucial discussions during the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly. Their absence hindered the debate on pivotal matters, including the 'Sheeshmahal' case and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Singh, who oversees health and transport, said the Opposition's no-show was likely intentional to dodge discussions that could pose challenges. He emphasized the central role of transparency and accountability in governance, assuring that information shared in the Assembly will reach the public.

Significant allocations for health and transport were announced, with Rs 13,034 crore for healthcare and Rs 12,613 crore for transport. Investments focus on enhancing medical infrastructure and green mobility initiatives. Singh also acknowledged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a budget that mirrors 'inclusive development.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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