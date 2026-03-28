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West Bengal Electoral Roll Updates Amidst Controversy

The Election Commission of West Bengal released a second supplementary electoral roll list without disclosing total deletions or inclusions. Earlier, 58 lakh names were removed due to reasons like death, migration, and duplication. The updated electoral rolls are essential ahead of the April assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:14 IST
West Bengal Electoral Roll Updates Amidst Controversy
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The Election Commission, on Friday night, unveiled the second supplementary list of the electoral rolls for West Bengal. Despite the release, no specific figures on deletions or inclusions were provided, leading to opacity in the process.

While detailed booth-wise lists were uploaded on the EC website, technical glitches hampered access to crucial data on voter roll adjustments. The lack of transparency has drawn criticism, echoing previous concerns when the first supplementary list was released without clear figures on adjudicated cases.

The Special Intensive Revision earlier slashed 58 lakh names from the rolls due to death, migration, duplication, and untraceability, reducing eligible voters. With the assembly elections looming on April 23 and 29, further reductions in valid voters underscore the importance of these updates.

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