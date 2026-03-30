Keralam Introduces Home Voting for Elders and PwDs Ahead of Assembly Elections

As Keralam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections in April, the state has rolled out a home voting initiative for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. The voting process began on Monday across Keralam, with polling teams executing their duties from early morning.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the home voting facility is designed for voters aged 85 and above and those with a disability of at least 40 percent. These voters can cast their ballots from home via postal voting, provided they registered for the facility post the announcement of the polling schedule. Each mobile polling unit is staffed with a polling officer, two assistants, a micro observer, a videographer, and police personnel, ensuring a secure and transparent voting experience.

The home voting will be available until April 4, catering to over 2.07 lakh voters, including 1,45,592 senior citizens and 62,220 individuals with disabilities. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram stands out as the district with the largest number of elderly participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)