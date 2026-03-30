Keralam Introduces Home Voting for Elders and PwDs Ahead of Assembly Elections
In preparation for the April Assembly elections, Keralam has initiated home voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD). This facility, aimed at voters aged 85 and above, or those with significant disabilities, has seen over 2.07 lakh registrations, facilitated by the Election Commission of India.
- Country:
- India
As Keralam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections in April, the state has rolled out a home voting initiative for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. The voting process began on Monday across Keralam, with polling teams executing their duties from early morning.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the home voting facility is designed for voters aged 85 and above and those with a disability of at least 40 percent. These voters can cast their ballots from home via postal voting, provided they registered for the facility post the announcement of the polling schedule. Each mobile polling unit is staffed with a polling officer, two assistants, a micro observer, a videographer, and police personnel, ensuring a secure and transparent voting experience.
The home voting will be available until April 4, catering to over 2.07 lakh voters, including 1,45,592 senior citizens and 62,220 individuals with disabilities. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram stands out as the district with the largest number of elderly participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Implements Advanced Surveillance for Upcoming West Bengal Polls
Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion
Election Commission Bolsters Kolkata's Poll Security Measures
Election Commission Cracks Down on Paramilitary Personnel Over Iftar Party Controversy
Kerala CM Challenges Election Commission Over BJP Seal Controversy