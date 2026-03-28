West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission on Friday night rolled out a second supplementary electoral roll list in West Bengal. However, crucial details regarding the total number of deletions or inclusions remain undisclosed, an official confirmed.

The release of the booth-wise lists occurred on the Commission's website around 11.30 pm, but users reportedly faced technical difficulties accessing specific data on deletions or additions, according to the official.

This follows the earlier release of a first supplementary list on Monday, which also faced criticism for lack of transparency. Following the Special Intensive Revision, the state's eligible elector count decreased from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore, with polling set for April and counting in May.