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West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission released a second supplementary electoral roll list in West Bengal, but has not disclosed the total deletions or inclusions. Despite technical issues accessing the data, 58 lakh names were previously deleted. Assembly polls are scheduled for April, with results anticipated in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:16 IST
West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy
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The Election Commission on Friday night rolled out a second supplementary electoral roll list in West Bengal. However, crucial details regarding the total number of deletions or inclusions remain undisclosed, an official confirmed.

The release of the booth-wise lists occurred on the Commission's website around 11.30 pm, but users reportedly faced technical difficulties accessing specific data on deletions or additions, according to the official.

This follows the earlier release of a first supplementary list on Monday, which also faced criticism for lack of transparency. Following the Special Intensive Revision, the state's eligible elector count decreased from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore, with polling set for April and counting in May.

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