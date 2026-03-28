Congress Exacerbates Airport Chaos with Prolonged DHS Funding Standoff
Congress failed to resolve a funding standoff, affecting paychecks for DHS employees and causing travel disruptions. The deadlock centers on immigration enforcement, with Democrats opposing unchecked funding and Republicans pushing back against constraints. The impasse worsens airport operations, while Trump declares an emergency to ensure TSA officers are paid temporarily.
The U.S. Congress remained gridlocked on Friday, unable to resolve a funding deadlock impacting thousands of federal workers. The stalemate threatens to disrupt travel plans during the busy spring break season, snarling airports as federal workers go unpaid.
At the heart of the legislative impasse is a dispute over immigration enforcement policies. Democrats have refused to support a funding bill that grants unchecked finances to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In contrast, the Republican-controlled House pushed a measure supporting full DHS funding through late May, a proposal Democrats labeled unacceptable.
Travel chaos looms as tensions persist, with airport security wait times extending to several hours. In light of the impasse, President Trump declared an emergency to expedite temporary payment for TSA officers. Despite attempts to fund DHS without compromise, Democrats remain resistant due to recent federal agent actions, further complicating negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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