Congress Exacerbates Airport Chaos with Prolonged DHS Funding Standoff

The U.S. Congress remained gridlocked on Friday, unable to resolve a funding deadlock impacting thousands of federal workers. The stalemate threatens to disrupt travel plans during the busy spring break season, snarling airports as federal workers go unpaid.

At the heart of the legislative impasse is a dispute over immigration enforcement policies. Democrats have refused to support a funding bill that grants unchecked finances to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In contrast, the Republican-controlled House pushed a measure supporting full DHS funding through late May, a proposal Democrats labeled unacceptable.

Travel chaos looms as tensions persist, with airport security wait times extending to several hours. In light of the impasse, President Trump declared an emergency to expedite temporary payment for TSA officers. Despite attempts to fund DHS without compromise, Democrats remain resistant due to recent federal agent actions, further complicating negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)