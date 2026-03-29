Echoes of Citizenship: Revisiting the Case of Wong Kim Ark Amidst Trump's Birthright Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to examine a pivotal case that might redefine the long-standing principle of birthright citizenship in the country. The hearing challenges the executive order by President Donald Trump, which seeks to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the United States if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident.

This debate finds historical roots in the landmark case of Wong Kim Ark, who, in 1898, fought for and secured his citizenship after being denied re-entry into the U.S. despite being born on American soil. His precedent strengthens the opposition against the current administration's move, arguing that it contradicts the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The Trump administration argues that automatic citizenship encourages illegal immigration and birth tourism, while critics worry this move may disrupt the lives of thousands born in the U.S. Norman Wong, great-grandson of Wong Kim Ark, voices concern over this potential erosion of the 'soul of America.'

(With inputs from agencies.)