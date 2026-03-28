Palaniswami Rallies AIADMK Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused various groups of attempting to destabilize his party through court battles, ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls. Speaking in North Chennai without naming expelled party leader O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami claimed many internal issues were manufactured to fracture the AIADMK after Jayalalithaa's death.

Palaniswami stressed that despite numerous attempts to disrupt AIADMK through 'B teams,' the party has remained strong, thanks to dedicated supporters and members. Honoring late leaders M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, he declared AIADMK's intent to continue their welfare legacy.

In a stinging critique of DMK, Palaniswami condemned their coalition as a 'slave alliance' born out of compulsion and criticized DMK's alleged corruption and governance style. He highlighted AIADMK's achievements and vowed to implement further welfare measures if re-elected, including increased support for fishermen and women heads of families.

(With inputs from agencies.)