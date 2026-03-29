Congress Revamps Himachal Pradesh Unit with New Appointments

In a significant restructuring move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has named 12 new vice-presidents and 27 general secretaries for the party's Himachal Pradesh unit.

The announcement came Saturday night, aiming to strengthen the party's presence in the region. High-profile figures like Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri are among those appointed to the executive committee.

Other senior leaders, such as former Union minister Anand Sharma and former Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, also join the committee to steer the future direction of the party in Himachal Pradesh.