Modi's Thrissur Triumph: A Cultural Roadshow Extravaganza

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated Thrissur with a vibrant roadshow as part of the NDA's assembly poll efforts. Thousands lined the streets to witness the cultural capital's transformation into a sea of party flags, supportive chants, and eager faces.

The roadshow commenced near the District hospital and navigated through the heart of Thrissur, demonstrating the city's deep political engagement. Crowds gathered long before the event, braving the evening heat to secure a glimpse of the Prime Minister, capturing the moment on their mobile devices.

Accompanied by prominent NDA candidates such as Padmaja Venugopal and union minister Suresh Gopi, who represents Thrissur in the Lok Sabha, the rally underscored the political fervor ahead of the elections. Modi's arrival at the Kuttanellur helipad was marked by a warm reception from senior BJP-NDA leaders, highlighting the rally's significance.