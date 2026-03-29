Modi's Thrissur Triumph: A Cultural Roadshow Extravaganza
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a vibrant roadshow in Thrissur as part of the NDA's assembly poll campaign. Thousands gathered to see him, turning the cultural capital of Kerala into a sea of enthusiasm. The event, featuring prominent NDA candidates, energized the locality with party flags and cheering supporters.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated Thrissur with a vibrant roadshow as part of the NDA's assembly poll efforts. Thousands lined the streets to witness the cultural capital's transformation into a sea of party flags, supportive chants, and eager faces.
The roadshow commenced near the District hospital and navigated through the heart of Thrissur, demonstrating the city's deep political engagement. Crowds gathered long before the event, braving the evening heat to secure a glimpse of the Prime Minister, capturing the moment on their mobile devices.
Accompanied by prominent NDA candidates such as Padmaja Venugopal and union minister Suresh Gopi, who represents Thrissur in the Lok Sabha, the rally underscored the political fervor ahead of the elections. Modi's arrival at the Kuttanellur helipad was marked by a warm reception from senior BJP-NDA leaders, highlighting the rally's significance.
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- Modi
- Thrissur
- roadshow
- NDA
- campaign
- Kerala
- elections
- Padmaja Venugopal
- Suresh Gopi
- BJP
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