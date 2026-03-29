Smoky Scare Averted at Modi's Palakkad Rally
A potential safety hazard was averted at a BJP rally in Palakkad when smoke was detected emanating from an amplifier shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. Quick action by sound operators and police ensured the issue was resolved promptly, allowing the rally to proceed without further incident.
- Country:
- India
Tense moments unfolded at the Kottamaidanam venue in Palakkad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to speak at a BJP rally. Smoke was seen coming from an amplifier connected to the microphones just before Modi arrived, according to police reports.
Authorities quickly intervened to address the unexpected issue. Sound system operators and police personnel acted fast, removing the problematic amplifier after noticing the smoke.
"The amplifier may have overheated due to overload," an official explained. Another amplifier was installed to ensure the event resumed smoothly, allowing the packed crowd and onlookers along Modi's helicopter route a continued glimpse of the Prime Minister's presence.
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