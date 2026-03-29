Gujarat's Proactive Measures: Ensuring LPG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

In a decisive move to maintain stability amid the West Asia crisis, Gujarat's government is ensuring the availability of 5 kg LPG cylinders to meet the needs of workers. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi strongly advised the public to rely only on verified information and warned against the spread of rumors.

Following a high-level meeting with industrial stakeholders from Surat, Ankleshwar, Vapi, and Bharuch, Sanghavi outlined the government's proactive measures. Officials confirmed that industrial associations are contributing via industrial kitchens, ensuring workers receive meals, with 118 community kitchens actively serving in Surat and surrounding areas.

Gujarat is maintaining a steady supply of essential commodities, with strict guidelines against hoarding and black marketing. The government is monitoring efforts to distribute PNG connections more broadly, enhancing resilience in the face of any disruptions. High-ranking officials and industry representatives participated in the strategy meeting, signaling robust collaboration across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)